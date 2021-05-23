Billboard Music AwardsFriendsRoyal FamilyShop E!VideosPhotos

These Red Carpet Looks From the Billboard Music Awards Will Inspire You to Take Style Risks

Relive the most daring and dazzling fashion moments to ever grace the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards. Spoiler: Your mouth will hit the floor when you see these looks.

By Alyssa Morin May 23, 2021 1:00 AMTags
Step and repeat! 

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will officially kick off on Sunday, May 23. Of course, music's biggest and brightest stars are expected to attend the highly anticipated event, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

But before our favorite celebrities push the envelope with daring and dazzling designs, we're taking a walk down fashion memory lane and swooning over the looks that made us say, "OMG!"

Prime example: Who could forget when Whitney Houston set the red carpet ablaze with her fiery crimson-colored jumpsuit in 1993. From the see-through material to the intricate beading and lace, her outfit was worthy of an award. On the heels of The Bodyguard soundtrack, the legendary singer would actually sweep the show with a whopping 11 wins that night.

For the 2019 event, Cardi B channeled Cher wearing an ab-bearing ensemble. Making it even more showstopping? The rapper's bright yellow Moschino design was embellished with both diamonds and colorful jewels.

Of course, we've only touched on a few unforgettable looks.

From Lizzo's statement-making dress (literally!) at the 2020 ceremony to TLC's electrifying designs in 1992, relive all of the OMG fashion moments at the Billboard Music Awards in our gallery below.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Whitney Houston

The legendary singer lights up the room with her fiery red ensemble, which features intricate lace and blinding beading.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child brings fun and flirty fashion to the 2000 event with their coordinated 'fits. From the audacious flamingo pink color to the sparkly jewels, these are designs to remember.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo steals the show with her eye-catching Charbel Zoe Couture gown at the 2015 ceremony. The dazzling creation is chock-full of silver jewels that lay on unique geometric shapes.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Britney Spears

The pop star knows how to werk a red carpet and this hot number is proof. Britney adds a splash of color with her wildly bright ensemble, matching fedora hat and glimmering necklace.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Z LaLa

A dramatic entrance! The 28-year-old singer turns heads at the 2016 show with her over-the-top design.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Doja Cat

The "Streets" singer dazzles from head to toe in a super sparkly and sheer Georges Hobeika dress at the 2020 event.

J. Merritt/FilmMagic
Céline Dion

Céline knows how to perfectly blend elegance with boldness. Case in point? The extreme cut-outs mixed with the large diamond trim and flowy material make for one striking design.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Mary J. Blige

The Billboard Music Award winner serves body and face in 1999. Take one look at her leather jumpsuit and it's no wonder she's a sight to see on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage
Gwen Stefani

From the plunging neckline of the blazer to the interweaved prints and materials, Gwen no doubt drops jaws at the 2003 ceremony.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Lizzo

Lizzo's message is loud and clear! The "Good as Hell" singer lets her dress do all the talking at the 2020 ceremony with her custom "Vote" design by Christian Siriano.

SGranitz/WireImage
Cher

The legendary singer proves why she reigns supreme on the red carpet. Her red wine-colored suede set, matching headpiece and waterfall fringe details make this ensemble one-of-a-kind.

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Diplo

Yeehaw vibes! Diplo skips the boring black tuxedo and opts for something bold: A purple suit, complete with a cowboy hat, boots and western belt.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ciara

The "Level Up" singer shines bright at the 2018 ceremony wearing a glimmering dress by Julien Macdonald. The peek-a-boo cut-out and thigh-high slit add more oomph.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Julia Michaels

Go big or go home! At least, that's the singer's motto at the 2020 ceremony with her over-the-top Bicholla creation. 

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
TLC

Tie-dye prints? Oversized denim? Combat boots? Yes, please! The trio brings playful fashion to the star-studded ceremony with their electrifying outfits.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Madonna

No pants, no problem! Madonna leaves her big ballgown at home and instead stuns in an edgy get-up.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cardi B

The "WAP" rapper channels Cher with her drool-worthy ensemble by Moschino. Covered in glimmering gemstones and diamonds, it's safe to say Cardi knows how to work her magic on the red carpet.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Usher

Usher masters the art of monochromatic fashion with his 1998 get-up.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Quavo

Florals for spring isn't groundbreaking, but Quavo's ensemble certainly is! The rapper swaps out a basic suit for a vibrant and vivid floral button-down and gray pants.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Beyoncé

Beyoncé is living proof that all that glitters is gold. The singer brings the glitz and glamour to the 2003 affair with her lavish beaded gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Christina Aguilera

Think pink! The pop star goes for a casual-chic ensemble, wearing an iridescent pink skirt and a graphic tee with fringe diamonds.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Nicole Richie

You can't go wrong with a classic black dress. However, the House of Harlow designer's look packs a punch with its explosion of roses, see-through material and asymmetrical top half.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Rihanna

White-hot! The Fenty Beauty founder stuns on the red carpet with her plunging halter dress, bold red lip and metallic gold heels.

Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Julianne Hough

The actress skips the typical red carpet dress for something more eye-catching: A glimmering pearl-colored outfit, which features a beaded bralette and matching shorts. Her jewel-adorned blazer and diamond-studded heels are a chef's kiss!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Nayer

Nayer makes a grand entrance at the 2013 awards show with her risqué dress and adorable plus one...her dog.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

The supermodel is gilded in gold as she graces the red carpet in a glamorous dress at the 2018 show. The design's very plunging neckline makes it a show-stopper.

Chris Weeks/Liaison
Pink

The singer reminds everyone that it's all about the benjamins with her money-printed dress at the 2000 ceremony. Her matching cash-pattered clutch and eccentric hair take the gown to another level.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Mariah Carey

The iconic singer knows how to turn a simple design into something striking. Her body-hugging dress is both regal and sexy.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Mandy Moore

A vision in white. The singer looks angelic with her flowy halter dress at the 2001 event. Plus, her frosty makeup and matching white heels add to her ethereal look.

David Becker/Getty Images
Demi Lovato

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shows off her daring side with a black lace teddy bodysuit, tweed blazer and trousers. Her leather gloves and dramatic eye makeup give it more edge.

Come tomorrow, Sunday, May 23, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Ahead of the show, tune into E!'s live red carpet coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. 

