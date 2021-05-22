Scorpion Actor Elyes Gabel Arrested for Assault After Allegedly Choking Girlfriend

Scorpion star Elyes Gabel is facing numerous criminal charges after his girlfriend accused him of assault last week.

Police arrested him in New York after they were called to The Bowery Hotel on May 14 around 1 p.m., according to the misdemeanor complaint obtained by E! News. It alleges that Gabel "recklessly" injured her and choked her.

His girlfriend, who E! News has chosen not to name for her privacy, told police that Gabel used both of his hands to "apply pressure" to her neck, "forcefully squeezing it," which allegedly caused "redness and substantial pain," in the officer's words, as written in the complaint.

She told officers that Gabel, 38, spit in her face and called her a "c--t" and "f--king bitch," allegedly saying, "I'm going to punch your f--king face in."

Gabel's lawyer told E! News in a statement that he denies all allegations.

She also accused him of shoving her, which caused her to fall backwards on the couch, according to the officer's report in the legal complaint. In addition, the World War Z actor allegedly took her cell phone from her hand and cracked it when he threw it onto the ground.