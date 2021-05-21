Ian Somerhalder Reveals He Was Victim of "Nightmare" Fraud While Filming Vampire Diaries

Watch : Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Dish on Their 'Firsts'

Ian Somerhalder revealed that his wife of six years, Nikki Reed, rescued him from a real-life "nightmare" that left him millions of dollars in debt.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 42, shared the personal story on Instagram on Friday, May 21, while wishing her a happy belated 33rd birthday. In the post, he said he owed Nikki so much "gratitude" for saving him from the bad business deal a few years ago.

He addressed his love letter to "This mama. This human," and wrote, "I've never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into."

Before the couple got together, he apparently built an "important" company while playing Damon on Vampire Diaries, which aired from 2009 to 2017.

"I invested heavily, I made huge personal guarantees to banks," Ian wrote, before alleging, "However due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry - I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole."