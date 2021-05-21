These Reactions to Olivia Rodrigo's New Album Are Anything But Sour

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

With SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo is experiencing the sweet smell of success.

The Disney+ actress dropped her debut album SOUR on Friday, May 21, after her first-ever single "drivers license" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks earlier this year.

Following the song's triumphant test drive, fans are just as obsessed with Olivia's entire pop punk-inspired album. It's clear, at just 18 years old, she's already earned her spot in history along with fellow Disney stars-turned-singers Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

As one user tweeted, "olivia's here to stay she's the IT girl and if you don't like that you gots to go."

With lyrics like, "And I'm so sick of seventeen / Where's my f--kin' teenage dream?" listeners can't help but reflect on their own angsty teenage days. Culture critic Ella Dawson wrote, "Olivia Rodrigo said I am 18 years old and I will ruin every man who has wronged me."