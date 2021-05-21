Lindsey Vonn Steps Out With Diego Osorio After P.K. Subban Split

Lindsey Vonn has moved on.
The retired U.S. Olympic alpine skier was photographed walking arm-in-arm with a new man, Spanish actor and liquor entrepreneur Diego Osorio, in New York City on Wednesday, May 19. The pair was spotted five months after Vonn, 36, announced her breakup from NHL player P.K. Subban, to whom she was engaged, after three years together.
Vonn and Osorio have not commented publicly about their relationship status. Page Six, which first published photos of the two, and People both reported the two met through a mutual friend.
"Things have just started getting romantic. It's brand-new," a source told Page Six. "They're having fun and seeing where it goes."
Osorio and Chelsea Clinton's husband Marc Mezvinsky co-founded New York City-based liquor holding company Mezorio Spirits. Osorio also founded and serves as chief creative officer of the group's premium tequila line Lobos 1707, whose investors include Lebron James. Osorio has also worked as an actor, appearing in a few shorts over the past few years.
Vonn and Subban, who plays for the New Jersey Devils hockey team, met at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards and confirmed their engagement in August 2019. They announced last December that they had called it quits.
"Over the past 3 years, PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote on Instagram at the time. "However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."
Subban later wrote on his own page, "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."