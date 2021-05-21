Billboard Music AwardsFriendsRoyal FamilyShop E!VideosPhotos

Hugh Grant Recalls "Really Bizarre" Time Drew Barrymore Made Out With Him at a Restaurant for 10 Minutes

Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore discussed the time she randomly spotted him in public and kissed him for 10 minutes, which he referred to as "bizarre."

May 21, 2021
Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore share memorable chemistry in their 2007 film Music and Lyrics, and as it turns out, there's good reason for that. 

The 60-year-old star of The Undoing was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, May 20. During the visit, the 46-year-old host brought up a time many years ago when she drunkenly spotted the actor at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City and promptly made out with him, despite the fact that they weren't dating each other. 

"One of the most moments that I had some of the most moxie—and I don't think we've ever talked about this—I walked into, I think it was like the Waverly Inn," Drew shared. "This was years ago—and I'd had a few drinks—and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you."

Hugh smiled throughout her retelling, and then he succinctly replied with, "Yes, I remember that." The actor is currently married to Anna Eberstein, who he wed in May 2018 and is the mother to three of his five children. 

Drew went on to share that, in her memory, his facial expression "was, 'You've never greeted me that way before.' And then you had a second thought, and you were like, 'You know, I'm not hating this.'"

She continued, "And then we flirted, and then we were like, 'OK, yeah, bye! See you soon.'"

Hugh's side of the story added some even more awkward details, given that he was dining with a number of Hollywood bigwigs who didn't know what to make of the situation.

"It was really bizarre," the About a Boy actor recalled. "I was very drunk as well, and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised. Someone said, 'Oh, there's Drew Barrymore.' I get up to say hi, and then we make out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script." 

Watch the colorful exchange in the above video. 

