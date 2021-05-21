Billboard Music AwardsFriendsRoyal FamilyShop E!VideosPhotos

Shop the Viral TikTok Sports Bra That Has 20,300+ 5-Star Reviews

SheFit's Ultimate Sports Bra is taking the internet by storm for good reasons.

May 21, 2021
E-Comm: Shefit’s Viral Tiktok Sports BraSheFit

This sports bra has been all over our For You Page on TikTok, but for good reasons. SheFit's Ultimate Sports Bra is the first-ever fully-adjustable sports bra with Zip. Cinch. Lift.® technology that provides maximum support and a custom, no-bounce fit. The size-inclusive bra, which comes in several vibrant and neutral hues, promises to accentuate your curves and lift your breasts without restricting your movement. So, if you've ever suffered from an ill-fitting sports bra, this bra is a must!

Scroll below to shop the viral sports bra that will change the way you get your sweat on!

This $10 TikTok Famous Cleaning Product Has 28,200 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Ultimate Sports Bra®

Available in sizes XS-6Luxe (cups A – I), SheFit's Ultimate Sports Bra features a moisture-wicking 2-way stretch fabric, fully-encased zipper with a semi-autolock, wireless cups with contoured seams and a customizable bust band. Not only will this sports bra help lift the girls up, it will keep everything in place, so you can look and feel your best when you're running, lifting, cycling or finding your zen. 

$69
SHEFIT

The Flex Sports Bra™

In case you're looking for more stretch, try SheFit's medium impact bra, The Flex Sports Bra! It offers the same incredible Zip. Cinch. Lift.® technology, but with a four-way stretch and buttery-soft yet supportive fabric.

$74
SHEFIT

