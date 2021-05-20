Billboard Music AwardsFriendsRoyal FamilyShop E!VideosPhotos

All the Times the Friends Cast Has Reunited Before

The cast of Friends have been hanging out together forever so while we wait for the big event on May 27, check out pics of their other reunions over the years!

The Friends cast doesn't necessarily need a big stage and James Corden to reunite. 

While the big upcoming reunion is obviously an exciting event for fans of the beloved comedy, it's also comforting to know that the cast hasn't really stopped reuniting since the show went off the air in 2004. They're genuine friends with each other, and have continued to hang out fairly regularly for many years. 

Lucky for all of us, they've captured many of those hang outs in photos and have posted those memories to social media. There are so many instances of this that we can't even begin to imagine how many hang outs haven't been immortalized on Instagram, especially since Jennifer Aniston only joined the platform in 2019.

As far as we can tell, most of the cast's gatherings have not included script readings of episodes and rounds of Friends trivia, but that's what next week's big celebration is for, and we cannot wait.

While we prepare ourselves to see Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer back on the soundstage where it all started, you can scroll down to keep up with all the times the cast has publicly reunited before. Be sure to tune into the big event on Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max.

Instagram / Jennifer Aniston
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

"Hi from the girls across the hall," Aniston wrote on Instagram on Jan. 12, 2020.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

The Friends ladies reunited at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills in November 2019. Cox and Kudrow presented Aniston with one of two Artists Inspiration Awards.

Instagram / Courteney Cox
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

Monica and Chandler reunited in November 2019!

Instagram / Courteney Cox
Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Joey, Monica and Rachel reunited for a fun night in October 2019.

Instagram/Lisa Kudrow
Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

"Halfway there... #girlsnight #?" Kudrow wrote in June 2019, teasing fans about a possible reboot.

Instagram / Courteney Cox
Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

To help Courteney Cox promote her new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.

Getty Images
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry

In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.

NBC
Biggest Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow, David SchwimmerCourteney CoxMatt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James BurrowsMatthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.

Instagram
Friends Meets The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco  was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America
Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc

The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards,  appearing together onstage to present an award.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow

The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.

Twitter
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.

ABC Studios
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

In 2014, Perry returned the favor and guest-starred on Cox's show Cougar Town.

NBC
Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

In 2013, Cox guest-starred on her Friends co-star's show Go On.

ABC
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In 2010, Aniston guest-starred on the season two premiere of her Friends co-star's show Cougar Town.

