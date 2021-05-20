Billboard Music AwardsFriendsRoyal FamilyShop E!VideosPhotos

10 Items Under $30 at Madewell Right Now

Elevate your wardrobe with these must-have pieces that won't put a dent in your wallet.

By Emily Spain May 20, 2021 7:22 PMTags
E-Comm: 10 Items Under $30 at MadewellE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you in need of some new budget-friendly pieces to freshen up your wardrobe? We can relate!

Thankfully, Madewell always has great deals on basics like comfy tees, versatile joggers, denim and jewelry. To save you time and money, we did some digging and rounded up 10 items under $30 at Madewell that are too cute to pass up.

See below for our budget-friendly picks!

Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash

Everyone needs a go-to jean skirt for summer! Not only is this one only $25, the wash color is perfect for dressing up or down.

$75
$25
Madewell

Tomboy V-Neck Tank Top

Available in four vibrant hues, this tank top is a must-have for your warm weather wardrobe.

$10
Madewell

Wavy Hoop Earrings

Asymmetric jewelry is so in right now, which makes these wavy hoop earrings, made out of Gold-plated brass and cubic zirconia, a wise purchase.

$28
Madewell

MWL Loop Terry Notched Sweatshirt

This terry sweatshirt is perfect for post-beach day activities and overcast mornings. We love the summery print, too!

$75
$24
Madewell

Waffle Knit Button-Front Pajama Top

This pink knit top is perfect for those WFH mornings and staying cozy when nap time rolls around.

$21
Madewell

Two-Pack Triangle Bandanas

Whether you're going to a festival this summer or want a stylish neck tie, this pack of bandanas will come in handy.

Starting at $10
Madewell

Drawstring Track Trousers

Office, date night or weekend brunch, these joggers are a great piece to have on hand wherever you need to go.

$79
$29
Madewell

Two-Pack Rectangular-Beaded Stretch Bracelet Set

These stretchy beaded bracelets will help you upgrade your arm candy game! Plus, this set would make a great gift.

$30
$13
Madewell

Charley Pullover Sweater

We know temperatures are starting to rise, but it's never too early to start your fall wardrobe, especially when you're saving money! This sweater comes in four colors to match your personal aesthetic.

$98
$20
Madewell

Padded Headband

If your fashion icon is Blair Waldorf, you better stock up on these insanely cute headbands that are only $13!

$18
$13
Madewell

