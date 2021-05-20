Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Will Premiere in August

Watch : Andy Samberg Remembers Last Good Night Before Quarantine

The Nine-Nine is going out in a blaze of post-Olympics glory.

NBC has finally given us a premiere date for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as a little look back and sneak peek all rolled up into one sweet vid. We don't yet know how the squad will be handling everything that has happened in the world since the season seven finale, but we have now gotten a glimpse at what Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) look like as parents! They look...tired, but ready for anything, including a shower.

The 10-episode season will premiere August 12 on NBC, right after the end of the Summer Olympic Games, and based on what the cast has to say in the teaser video, they're going out with a lot of laughs, a bang and a mic drop.

According to Stephanie Beatriz in a very non-Rosa moment, "It's really joyful!"