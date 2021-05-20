Chris Evans Reflects on Moment He Met "Best Friend" Dodger in Message on National Rescue Dog Day

It really was a perfect match.
On May 20, Chris Evans took to Instagram to share a video of the very first time he set his eyes on his beloved dog Dodger. In the heartwarming video, the Captain America star approached Dodger's cage in the animal shelter, only for Dodger to go to town licking his soon-to-be BFF's hand.
Chris captioned the post with, "Happy #nationalrescuedogday. This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me."
At the time he adopted Dodger in 2017, Chris was filming the drama Gifted alongside Jenny Slate, his now former girlfriend, and The Handmaid's Tale star Mckenna Grace.
The Knives Out alum added, "There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend."
This is hardly the first time that Chris has delighted fans with Dodger content. In fact, Chris' Instagram is flooded with sweet pics of his adorable pup. Just earlier this week, he posted three photos of Dodger laying in bed, along with the caption, "Beginning, middle, and end of dragging out the question, ‘Do you....wanna go.....to the DOG PARK??'"
Last October, he revealed to his Instagram followers that he had dressed Dodger up like a lion for Halloween. Alas, Dodger didn't look so thrilled in his costume. "Happy Halloween!!" Chris wrote at the time. "(He hated every second of it.)"
However, fans may recall why Chris decided on the lion costume in the first place. Back in 2017, the actor shared that his dog has a special connection to the animals.
"This is Dodger's stuffed lion," he tweeted alongside a video of Dodger howling. "He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it's paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in."
May these cute besties share many more moments together—and may Chris' post inspire more shelter dog-human connections!