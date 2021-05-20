Billboard Music AwardsFriendsRoyal FamilyShop E!VideosPhotos

Chris Evans Reflects on Moment He Met "Best Friend" Dodger in Message on National Rescue Dog Day

Chris Evans and his dog Dodger are officially best friend goals. Scroll to see the sweet moment the duo met along with a message from the Marvel star about adopting from a shelter.

By Kaitlin Reilly May 20, 2021 6:54 PMTags
PetsChris EvansCelebrities
Watch: Lizzo Spills More Juicy Details From Her DMs With Chris Evans

It really was a perfect match. 

On May 20, Chris Evans took to Instagram to share a video of the very first time he set his eyes on his beloved dog Dodger. In the heartwarming video, the Captain America star approached Dodger's cage in the animal shelter, only for Dodger to go to town licking his soon-to-be BFF's hand. 

Chris captioned the post with, "Happy #nationalrescuedogday. This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me." 

At the time he adopted Dodger in 2017, Chris was filming the drama Gifted alongside Jenny Slate, his now former girlfriend, and The Handmaid's Tale star Mckenna Grace

The Knives Out alum added, "There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend."

photos
Chris Evans' Greatest Roles

This is hardly the first time that Chris has delighted fans with Dodger content. In fact, Chris' Instagram is flooded with sweet pics of his adorable pup. Just earlier this week, he posted three photos of Dodger laying in bed, along with the caption, "Beginning, middle, and end of dragging out the question, ‘Do you....wanna go.....to the DOG PARK??'"

Chris Evans/Twitter

Trending Stories

1

Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Welcome Their First Baby

2

Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Pose for Rare Photo

3

9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3

Last October, he revealed to his Instagram followers that he had dressed Dodger up like a lion for Halloween. Alas, Dodger didn't look so thrilled in his costume. "Happy Halloween!!" Chris wrote at the time. "(He hated every second of it.)"

However, fans may recall why Chris decided on the lion costume in the first place. Back in 2017, the actor shared that his dog has a special connection to the animals. 

"This is Dodger's stuffed lion," he tweeted alongside a video of Dodger howling. "He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it's paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in."

May these cute besties share many more moments together—and may Chris' post inspire more shelter dog-human connections!

Trending Stories

1

Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Welcome Their First Baby

2

Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Pose for Rare Photo

3

9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3

4

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Very Happy" as They Reunite in L.A.

5

Prince William's Buff Arm Will Leave You Royally Flushed