How JWoww, Pauly D and the Jersey Shore Cast Takes Care of Their Mental Health

Watch : Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Opened Up About Mental Health in 2020

The secret to mental health is a little more than gym, tan, laundry.

While the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may be known for living their best lives on the small screen, many cast members make it a priority to focus on their mental health all year long.

As part of Mental Health Action Day, several stars decided to speak out about their own personal experiences. Along the way, they may have just inspired others to make me time a little more of a priority.

"I think it's important that people know they aren't alone when dealing with any mental health struggles," Jenni "JWoww" Farley exclusively shared with E! News. "By sharing my experiences, I hope that it will help someone who can relate."

For the MTV reality star, who just opened her first retail store Heavenly Flower, social media can sometimes become a bit overwhelming. Over the years, JWoww has learned to drown out the negative voices.