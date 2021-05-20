The Surprising Reason Why Princess Beatrice's Baby Will Receive a Royal Title

Princess Beatrice's baby better prepare for the royal treatment.
Earlier this week, news broke that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter was expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
And while the sex of the couple's little one remains top secret for now, one thing has become clear: This baby will have a royal title thanks. And it's all thanks to dad.
As some fans may already know, royal titles pass down through the male line. Because Beatrice's husband is an Italian count, their child will either become a count or a nobile donna (Italian for "noble woman"), depending on the baby's sex.
"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Edoardo's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi explained to the Daily Mail. "He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."
And while titles can be impressive, this future grandpa is just excited to see his extended family so content.
As Alessandro explained to the publication, "They are very suited to each other and have known each other for a long time. I've never seen him so happy."
One day after Buckingham Palace confirmed Beatrice's pregnancy, the mom-to-be continued to receive well wishes from both friends and strangers alike.
On May 20, for instance, sister Princess Eugenie got creative while honoring World Bee Day.
"A day to celebrate nature's most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes," she wrote online. "But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea who's got a little one on the way. Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news—can't wait to meet the little one."
Back in July 2020, Beatrice and Edoardo exchanged vows during a private wedding ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints.
The small ceremony was attended by Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family who all followed government guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We share so many similar interests and values," the couple previously said in a statement. "We know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."