Tracee Ellis Ross Calls Out Societal Pressure to Get Married

Tracee Ellis Ross is not letting expectations define her reality.
In a new interview with Marie Claire, the magazine's June cover star discussed everything, including her continuously growing career and current outlook when it came to her love life. When the Girlfriends actress was asked if she ever longed for a more "traditional life" complete with a husband and kids, Tracee gave a compellingly honest answer.
"Well, how could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you," she shared. "I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding. And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I've got so many things to do."
And fans of the actress may already know that so many of "those things" have already played out to overwhelming success. Not only does Tracee shine as Dr. Rainbow Johnson in ABC's hit sitcom, Black-ish, but the 48-year-old star is also CEO of her own hair care brand, Pattern Beauty.
This also isn't the first time the Golden Globe winner spoke candidly about the pressures she's faced when it came to her personal life.
In a 2017 speech for Glamour's Women of the Year Summit, Tracee didn't hold back when describing what it was like to have questions about her personal life sometimes feel like it overshadowed her achievements.
"It's really interesting to be a woman and to get to 45 and not be married and not have kids," she said at the time. "I'm a good friend, a solid daughter, a hard worker, my credit is good, I take out the garbage before it gets smelly, I recycle, and I won a Golden Globe!" She went on to share that people still tell her that "it's never too late" to have children in order to bring "meaning" to her life, stating, "As if all that I have done and who I am doesn't matter."
But today, the Emmy winner feels unstoppable and even hinted to the publication that a music album and even stand-up comedy could be next in line for the star.
"At this age, a mistake can be processed as a mistake, not ‘I'm a mistake,'" she also shared with Marie Claire. "This is the beauty of it. I'm 48 years old, and there's so much more to try."