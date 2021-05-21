Lady Gaga Shares She Was Pregnant After Past Painful Sexual Assault Experience

Watch : Lady Gaga Has Privilege & Power and Feels "A Lot of Shame"

Lady Gaga is getting candid about being a survivor of sexual assault.

The 35-year-old pop star guests on the premiere episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ unscripted series, The Me You Can't See, which launches Friday, May 21 and features conversations about mental health. During her segment, Lady Gaga shared details from a time when she found out she was pregnant following nonconsensual sex.

"I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off,'" the Oscar winner recalled. "And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn't stop. They didn't stop asking me, and I just froze and I—I don't even remember." This caused the performer to break down in tears.

Lady Gaga, who explained she has decided not to name the producer because she never wants to face him again, went on to share that the industry is abusive and dangerous. She described a time years later when she went to a hospital for pain and numbness, and she was surprised when the hospital sent a psychiatrist to see her, rather than a medical doctor.