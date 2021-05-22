How Nick Jonas Became One of Hollywood's Most Fashionable Men on the Red Carpet

Watch : Why Nick Jonas Is the Best Billboard Music Awards Host Ever!

Never underestimate Nick Jonas' eye for style.

Whether performing onstage for thousands of screaming fans or coaching up and coming musicians on The Voice, the Jonas Brothers member has a certain eye for style that can't be ignored. But perhaps the moments where he truly shines in the fashion department is when he steps onto a red carpet.

From New York's annual MET Gala to Hollywood's star-studded movie premieres, Nick has consistently grabbed the attention of fans and critics alike. In fact, it's safe to say guys are taking style notes while girls are wishing their man would dress like that.

So, what makes Nick a fashion force in Hollywood? It helps to have a talented team, including stylist Avo Yermagyan and groomer Marissa Machado. But perhaps the most credit has to be given to the man himself. As Avo told People, "He can wear a track suit with just as much swagger as he does a tuxedo."

As Nick prepares to host this weekend's 2021 Billboard Music Awards, fans can likely expect multiple looks from the 28-year-old singer. And while Nick and his team are staying mum on what to expect, the past is a clear indication that things will soon be "Burnin' Up."