Netflix Is Bringing Your Favorite Horror Book Series to Life

On Wednesday, May 19, Netflix released the teaser for their film trilogy adaptation of R.L. Stine’s Fear Street. See the scares to come.

It will be a summer of scares for Netflix subscribers.

On Wednesday, May 19, the streaming service dropped a new teaser for their upcoming horror trilogy, Fear Street. The new movies, which are based on R.L. Stine's popular teenage horror novels, will debut on Netflix this July.

As the first look below noted, the Fear Street trilogy will include "three movies, three weeks, one killer story." Specifically, the films will unpack the terrifying activities that plagued a small town in 1994, 1978 and 1666.

Netflix revealed in a description, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history."

The first film in the trilogy, titled Fear Street: Part One — 1994, features Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.

In the bone-chilling new footage, Hawke's fate is in question as she finds herself up against a heavy-breathing masked culprit. How Scream of Fear Street!

As for the second movie? Fear Street: Part Two — 1978 stars a different Hawkins resident, Sadie Sink. This film also features a masked attacker. However, this time, the bad guy exudes big Jason Voorhees energy. We might just think that because the second film takes place at a summer camp.

Not much is known about the third film, which is titled Fear Street: Part Three — 1666, but we've already got chills from it. Why? Well, a quick scene shows a bloody creature in a small village.

For the fear to come, check out the new teaser above.

Netflix

Head to Netflix on July 2 for Fear Street: Part One — 1994, July 9 for Fear Street: Part Two — 1978 and July 16 for Fear Street: Part Three — 1666.

