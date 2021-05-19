Here's What Addison Rae Thinks of BFF Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Relationship

Watch : Did Travis Barker & Addison Rae Ever Have Beef? "The Rundown"

Addison Rae can laugh off just about anything.

The TikTok star became besties with Kourtney Kardashian and even intimidated Kim Kardashian on the dance floor—all while getting grilled by the family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Addison exclusively spoke with E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim about the rumors that she is more than just friends with Kourt. "It was so random and weird to me but the internet at the end of the day is always going to make up crazy things," Addison explained. "Even as lighthearted as it was, people just read it differently."

Kourtney has stood by her friendship with Addison while Kim and Khloe questioned it after Addison was introduced to the family through Mason Disick's love of TikTok. "I have a great relationship with everyone in the family," Addison added. "We laughed about everything the entire time because most things were said in such a joking manner."