Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Watch : Demi Lovato Says Failed Engagement Was a "Sign" About Sexuality

Demi Lovato is sharing more about their ongoing fluidity journey.

The 28-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 19 to announce that they identify as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them moving forward. The message came as part of the first episode from the performer's new podcast series, 4D.

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," Demi wrote in the caption. "I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras."

The "Skyscraper" vocalist continued, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward [sparkling heart emoji] This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."