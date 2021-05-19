Anna Paquin Declares She's a "Proud Bisexual" After Haters Responded to Her Recent Posts With "Bigotry"

Anna Paquin is making it clear that she's proud of who she is.

The 38-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 18 to share a message about her sexuality in advance of Pride Month 2021, which starts in June.

Her post, which included a tribute to husband Stephen Moyer, was one in a string of messages she shared in response to apparent online trolls. "I'm a #proudbisexual who is married to a wonderful human who happens to be a man," she posted.

In the accompanying caption, she added, "If he doesn't have a problem with it why should anyone else?" She included a number of hashtags, including #loveislove and #bipride.

About an hour earlier, Anna had posted, "FYI (for those unaware) June is LGBTQIA+ pride month. So the folks who put their bigotry on display in the comment sections of my recent posts why don't you hit that unfollow button right now."

Her caption for that one read, "...and go f--k yourselves."

Anna appears to have been referring to comments on her post from May 17 that celebrated the day as International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The actress, who tied the knot with her True Blood co-star in August 2010, has been open about her sexuality over the years after coming out as bisexual in a 2010 PSA for the Give a Damn campaign.