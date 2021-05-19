Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Welcome Their First Baby

Watch : Necessary Realness: It's a Celebrity Baby Boom!

Jason Derulo isn't "Ridin' Solo" anymore.

The 31-year-old singer is officially a dad! Just two months after Jason and Jena Frumes announced they were expecting their first child together, the social media influencer revealed her baby boy has finally arrived.

"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king," Jena captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, May 18. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed."

The internet personality shared that her newborn son arrived one day before Mother's Day, Saturday, May 8. However, the pair is keeping other details of their baby boy to themselves, like his name and what he looks like.

But Jena did give her followers a peek into her and Jason's first few moments as new parents. In one photo, the couple posed together with huge smiles on their faces as the 27-year-old influencer cradled their son. Another image showed the two in the hospital bed, spending one-on-one time with their little one.