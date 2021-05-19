Olympian Crystal Dunn Will Have You Cheering on Team USA's Women's Soccer Stars

The Summer Olympics aren't complete without Team USA's winning soccer team.

Every four years, sports fans look forward to the women's national team coming together in hopes of winning gold. While the roster for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo has yet to be finalized, Crystal Dunn is confident fans can expect amazing things from this year's team.

"You should definitely be rooting for us!" she exclusively told E! News. "I think it's such a fun group. We have this common goal of knowing what it takes to really be successful. We're like a family. We spend so much time together—I don't know if people realize, but I'm with my national team teammates more than I'm with my own husband or my best friends."

The Portland Thorns FC soccer player added, "It's an interesting group because we're basically family. Whether we like it or not, we're all we have. I think you should definitely root for us because we know what it takes to perform and be at the highest level and be successful."

Crystal was fortunate enough to travel to Rio in 2016 for the Olympics with Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and other teammates. Although Team USA didn't win a medal, the 28-year-old athlete is confident that this year will be different.