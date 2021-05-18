You Have to See This Game of Thrones Star’s 100-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

The Mountain has a new look these days.
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, revealed that he is down 110 pounds after moving on from Strongman events and onto boxing.
He updated fans on his fitness journey with a shirtless six-pack pic on Instagram this week, writing, "From 205kg to 155kg," or about 451 pounds to 341 pounds.
Björnsson retired from Strongman competitions last year after he won Iceland's Strongest Man title for the 10th time in a row, he announced on Instagram last August.
The Icelandic actor is now sharing behind-the-scenes details of his fitness regimen with his fans. He documented a day of his life from Dubai and posted it to his YouTube channel on May 14. He reflected, "Feeling good, feeling healthy," later adding of his gym sessions, "I think I'm doing everything I can to push myself to the limits."
In addition to his workouts, Björnsson is on a strict diet, joking in his new video that no pastries are allowed.
He explained that his breakfast consists of three eggs, 200 grams of chicken and a smoothie that's made of 150 grams of yogurt, 100 grams of berries and 40 grams of oats.
His second meal includes 220 grams of tenderloin beef, 180 grams of white rice and 100 grams of veggies.
After putting in some more time at the gym, he eats 220 grams of chicken, 250 grams of potatoes and 100 grams of greens.
"This is probably my least favorite meal of the day," he said. "I'm not a huge fan of chicken. But I have different goals now than I did when I was in strongman, so the diet is slightly different."
Calling his diet "as clean as it gets," Björnsson admitted, "I'm never really hungry. I'm never really full throughout the day."
His fourth meal features 220 grams of salmon, 100 grams of rice and 100 grams of greens, which is one of his favorite dishes of the day from the "legit" Coles meal prepping company.
He ends the day with 250 grams of Greek yogurt, 30 grams of almond butter and 100 grams of bananas for a parfait that he likened to "dessert."
When he announced his retirement from Strongman last summer, the Pharaoh's War actor wrote, "Great way to finish my strongman career. Now a different journey starts and I'm super excited. It's been a great time in the sport of strongman but I've decided that I'm going to take a long break from the sport."
Björnsson added, "Maybe I'll never return but never say never right. I'm still only 31 years old and could come back in few years if my heart wants it! Right now my heart tells me that I need to be healthy for my family and do what's best for them! Thanks to you all for your support over the years."