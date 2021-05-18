See Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie Ditch Ygritte For Good In The Time Traveler's Wife

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

A love that survives the test of time.

On Tuesday, May 18, HBO confirmed that production had officially begun in New York for their upcoming drama series, The Time Traveler's Wife. The new series, which is based off Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel, stars Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie and Divergent's Theo James as the unconventional lovers Clare and Henry.

As HBO described it, The Time Traveler's Wife is "an intricate and magical love story" that follows "the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel." If this sounds familiar to you than you likely saw the 2009 big screen adaptation of the novel, which starred Rachel McAdams and Erica Bana.

So, why revisit this story again? The show's writer and executive produer Steven Moffat teased that there's so much more to explore by adapting the beloved book into a TV series.