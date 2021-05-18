Watch the First Trailer for Ben Platt's Dear Evan Hansen Movie Musical

Watch : Ben Platt Gushes Over BFF Beanie Feldstein at Golden Globes

The official trailer for the Dear Evan Hansen movie is here—and just a heads up: The preview of the musical might have you shedding a few tears.



Ben Platt returns to the big screen in his titular role as Evan Hansen—a character that he first played while starring in the Broadway adaptation in 2016, for which he won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy award for his outstanding performance.



The movie, which is set for a September 24 release, follows Evan as he struggles with anxiety and isolation while attending high school. As an exercise given to him by his therapist, Evan begins writing letters to himself to encourage a better outlook on each day. However, a fellow classmate named Connor gets a hold of one of these letters and later commits suicide with the note still in his pocket. The chain of events that follow put Evan in a spot that he least expected.