Audrina Patridge Finally Addresses Those Chris Pine Romance Rumors Over 10 Years Later

Watch : Audrina Patridge & Brody Jenner Unpack That Kiss on "The Hills"

Remember when Audrina Patridge and Chris Pine dated?

Yes, you read that right. Back in 2009, The Hills star and the Star Trek actor sparked romance rumors when they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles. At the time, Patridge played coy when asked about Pine during an interview with Ryan Seacrest, telling the host on his radio show, "Ryan, my lips are sealed. I am not talking about this!" However, now that it's been over a decade, Patridge is finally ready to dish about the duo's brief romance.

On the latest episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Patridge was asked to name the "biggest celebrity" she's ever gone on a date with who the world might not know about. "I mean, Chris Pine," Patridge said. "This was whenever his movie just came out, and I had just finished Sorority Row. So we were all in Vegas for an award show, and Rumer Willis and the whole cast. He came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number."