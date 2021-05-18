Watch Selena Gomez Get Into True Crime in the Only Murders in the Building Teaser

Watch : Selena Gomez Teases "SG3" Era--And Fans Are Freaking Out!

There's a mystery afoot, and only three people who can solve it: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

This odd trio stars in Only Murders in the Building, a new miniseries coming to Hulu about three strangers who share an obsession with all things true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, according to Hulu's description.

"When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth," the synopsis reveals. "As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

As a brand new teaser reveals, somebody's not so thrilled about that podcast. Short's character finds a note on his door that reads, "End the podcast or I end you."