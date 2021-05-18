Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder’s Vampire Diaries Co-Star Shares Rare Insight Into Their Breakup

Watch : Nina Dobrev Gushes Over Reunion With Ex Costar Paul Wesley

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, also better known to The Vampire Diaries fans as Elena and Damon, were once the most talked-about couple (both and on-and-off screen) when the two began dating in 2010. While the duo went on to split in 2013, they kept things totally professional, according to their former co-star, Claire Holt.

When asked about Nina and Ian's breakup on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Claire, who portrayed Rebekah Mikaelson on TVD and spinoff series The Originals, said, "I was on The Originals at that point so I don't know the timing. But honestly, they were really—they kept it super professional, it never got weird, like props to them. They did a great job at managing that. But it's hard, like for a lot of people it's really tough."