The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Crew Had Their Hands Full With Memorable AF Charter Guests

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew just couldn't catch a break.
On the Monday, May 17 episode, Captain Glenn Shephard and company scrambled to assess the damage following last week's boat crash. Although the situation wasn't great, they were able to do a quick cosmetic fix since the transom door was able to open.
The drama didn't stop there as deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux panicked that he had "f--king chlamydia…again." On top of all of this, the charter guests were a demanding group of ladies, who expected nothing less than perfection.
For starters, there was co-primary charter guest Erica, who requested that the interior crew unpack all of the luggage. Oh, and while "seasick" (AKA seemingly intoxicated) she asked Captain Glenn to make the ship stop rocking in a thunderstorm.
Sorry, Erica. The man's a sea captain, not Poseidon.
There was also charter guest Bianca, who upset her peers by wearing a Trump campaign bikini. "I just hate getting political," co-primary charter guest Jess snapped after Bianca's "Titties for Trump" declaration.
Speaking of Jess, later on, first mate Gary King and chief engineer Colin Macrae were ripped into after they were caught gossiping about the guests. In Jess' defense, it was unprofessional. Yet, by causing a scene she was proving their point that this group was bound to be a handful.
This is only a taste of what went down on tonight's episode. We're, of course, talking about the seemingly out of nowhere fight where Bianca accused the other ladies of bullying and slut-shaming her.
We have a feeling this is the "challenging" group that chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher teased to E! News earlier this month. "There's definitely one more group that, you know, for me, really stuck out," she said at the time. "I thought they were all actually fine. I really enjoyed all of them but, there were two that were definitely a bit more difficult and a bit more challenging."
For a closer look at these ladies and more interesting Below Deck charter guests, scroll through the images below.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
