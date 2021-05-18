The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Crew Had Their Hands Full With Memorable AF Charter Guests

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew just couldn't catch a break.

On the Monday, May 17 episode, Captain Glenn Shephard and company scrambled to assess the damage following last week's boat crash. Although the situation wasn't great, they were able to do a quick cosmetic fix since the transom door was able to open.

The drama didn't stop there as deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux panicked that he had "f--king chlamydia…again." On top of all of this, the charter guests were a demanding group of ladies, who expected nothing less than perfection.

For starters, there was co-primary charter guest Erica, who requested that the interior crew unpack all of the luggage. Oh, and while "seasick" (AKA seemingly intoxicated) she asked Captain Glenn to make the ship stop rocking in a thunderstorm.

Sorry, Erica. The man's a sea captain, not Poseidon.

There was also charter guest Bianca, who upset her peers by wearing a Trump campaign bikini. "I just hate getting political," co-primary charter guest Jess snapped after Bianca's "Titties for Trump" declaration.