Tallulah Willis Says She "Punished" Herself for "Not Looking Like" Mom Demi Moore

Tallulah Willis recently opened up about how she "resented" looking like her dad, Bruce Willis.

The 27-year-old star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 16 to discuss what it's been like growing up in the shadow of one of Hollywood's most legendary couples. Before diving into more detail, the Bandits actress first shared a body dysmorphic disorder trigger warning.

"Took me way too long to realize that," Tallulah began her caption, adding, "A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change."

When reflecting on the physical similarities she shares with Bruce, Tallulah admitted she "punished" herself for "not looking like" her mother, Demi Moore, explaining, "After being told I was BW twin since birth-I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE!"

However, she shared she's come to realize she's "inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hair do! (As are you)."