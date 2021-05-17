How to Watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on TV and Online

Watch : Billboard Music Awards: 5 Things We're Stoked For!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are fast approaching!

This Sunday, May 23, all of your favorite musicians will be celebrating a year of chart-toppers at the Billboard Music Awards. On top of the celebrations are, of course, some red carpet moments, followed by performances from numerous groups, including the Jonas Brothers and Duran Duran.

To learn how to join the party, whether it be from your laptop or your TV, read on for all the details!

Who is hosting the Billboard Music Awards?

After three years as host, The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson passed the position on to co-star Nick Jonas. For the first time ever, the singer will carry out his duties live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

On social media, the "Sucker" singer has already celebrated his win for "preemptive 'Best Host Ever' award."