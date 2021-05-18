Dr. Nassif Is Left Speechless By Patient's Nose in Shocking Botched Preview

Watch : "Botched" Docs Worried About Patient's Thin Nose

Get a whiff of this!

Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow tackle a patient's "wedding woes nose" after a nose job gone wrong in this sneak peek at tonight's Botched season seven premiere.

Dr. Nassif especially smells something fishy with his patient. Upon further inspection, Nassif frowns and sighs. This case is going to be more complicated than it seems at first glance.

Dr. Dubrow especially is stunned by Nassif's reaction to Holly, the patient with a nose that is too thin after surgery. "I don't think I've ever seen him—ever—walk in, talk a look, and just sigh for a first reaction," Dubrow explains to Holly before turning to Nassif. "I've never seen you do that!"

Dubrow continues to stress in a confessional just how shocking this case is following Nassif's frustration. "Wow, to see Paul react like that, knowing that he does the hardest nasal surgeries in the world, that tells you something," Dubrow says. "Holly's case is truly something we've never seen before."