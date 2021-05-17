Why Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Is Determined to See More Asian Representation on Screen

Kelly Mi Li has just begun her fight for more Asian representation.

As the executive producer of Bling Empire, the 35-year-old Chinese American is proud to be part of the very first American reality show with an all-Asian cast. But as season two begins filming, Kelly can't help but look towards the future and express her hope for even more opportunities.

"Hopefully, with the success of Crazy Rich Asians, we're going to be able to create more roles behind the camera and in front of the camera," Kelly exclusively shared with E! News. "In To All the Boys I've Loved, we have an Asian lead [Lana Condor]. Thanks to her mother's sacrifice, Kelly was able to study finance before co-founding Organic Media Group in 2018.

She added, "We're not just a typical quiet or nerdy or those kind of stereotypes."

After immigrating from China at 10 years old, Kelly remembers her mom working three jobs and living in a run-down apartment that cost $250 a month to rent. But thanks to her mother's sacrifice, Kelly was able to study finance before co-founding Organic Media Group in 2018.