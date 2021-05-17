Joshua Jackson Is a Sinister Surgeon in Bone-Chilling Dr. Death Trailer

The terrifyingly true tale of a dangerous doctor.

On Monday, May 17, Peacock released the first trailer for their highly anticipated limited series Dr. Death. The new crime drama, which is based off Wondery's hit podcast of the same name, follows the bone-chilling story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a Dallas-based neurosurgeon with a history of gross malpractice.

And, as the new trailer below teases, the sinister surgeon's destructive streak is far more terrifying than anyone could've imagined. Case in point: The doctor lets a patient bleed out after shutting down a surgical assistant's warning.

"How was the patient?" an administrator later asks.

"Perfect," the surgeon confidently responds.

When asked if there were any complications, Jackson as Dr. Duntsch snaps back, "I don't have complications."

This is not entirely true as fellow surgeons Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) soon become privy to Duntsch's track record. Unfortunately, as the surgeons move to take the deadly doctor down, they face roadblocks along the way.