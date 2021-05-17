BravoCon Is Returning in 2021! All the Details

Watch : Why Andy Cohen Is "Intimidated" By Kardashian-Jenners

Good news, Bravo-holics: BravoCon is back!

The second annual fan convention is returning in 2021 after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the network announced on Monday, May 17. The star-studded weekend will take place Oct. 15 to 17 in NYC to deliver "more interactive experiences, live performances, insider panels, immersive activations, exclusive content, marketplace shopping and VIP access to Bravo's biggest shows and their favorite Bravolebrities."

"Close to ten thousand fans experienced our first ever BravoCon and I'm so excited to bring the Bravosphere to life again," said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal Cable, in a press release this morning. "The passion of our attendees combined with the enthusiasm from our talent set the standards super high for our second Con which we plan to be even more memorable."

Participating Bravo talent and producers will be announced closer to the event.