Elizabeth Olsen Returns to the Dark Side With New Look at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Elizabeth Olsen debuted a new look and we're hair for it!
The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards have officially kicked off and, as expected, it's full of the razzle-dazzle pop culture fans have come to know and love. For the first time, this year's ceremony will air on not one but two days. So, it was no surprise that celebrities showed up and showed on Sunday, May 16.
That's right, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars set the red carpet ablaze with fierce, fabulous and fun fashion. So, even though sweats and pajama sets have reigned supreme in recent months, it's been a sight to see daring gowns, wildly colorful makeup looks and glitzy accessories.
And naturally, there's one red carpet moment already stealing the show: The WandaVision star's new hairdo.
The actress, who recently rocked fiery red hair in the Disney+ television series, went on over to the dark side as she debuted a brunette hair color at the 2021 event.
Elizabeth styled her hair in an effortless updo. What's more? The Marvel star's dark locks perfectly complemented her beauty look, as she rocked a bold red lipstick and dainty cat-eye.
For the special occasion, the 32-year-old actress stunned in a little black dress by Miu Miu that featured diamond embellishments and cream-colored cuffs. She tied her look together with black pumps by Sophia Webster.
All in all, the Hollywood star proved that less is more.
Elizabeth's red carpet moment isn't the only thing worth swooning over. The Outer Banks cast showed up and showed out at the event with jaw-dropping outfits. Plus, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas made their red carpet debut as a couple tonight.
The ceremony is just getting started. Get all the latest updates here. Plus, for the first time ever, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place across two nights. The network will air the second portion tomorrow, May 17.