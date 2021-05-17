MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : 2021 MTV Film & TV Awards: What To Expect

And you thought awards season was over? Make way for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Leslie Jones hosted night one of the two-night extravaganza, which took place tonight, Sunday, May 16 and continues tomorrow, Monday, May 17. First up, pop culture fanatics found out the winners of the scripted film and television categories. Tomorrow, comedian Nikki Glaser will take the reins for a first-of-its kind ceremony celebrating all things reality television. Both telecasts will air at 9 p.m. EST/PST on MTV.

Double the star power, and double the unexpected moments we've come to expect from MTV award shows.

Sacha Baron Cohen accepted the Comedic Genius Award, and stars like Anthony Mackie, Jacob Elordi, Addison Rae, Tom Hiddleston and Mandy Moore were hand to present those coveted golden popcorn trophies.

As it all unfolded, E! News brought you real-time updates from the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Keep scrolling to check out the complete list of winners!