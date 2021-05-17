Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Sport Matching Rings as They Make Red Carpet Couple Debut

Watch : How Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Are Moving On

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas turned heads during their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The couple proved they're stronger than ever as they walked the carpet together at the event at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on Sunday, May 16. A photograph of the pair from the event can be seen below.

Justin, 44, wore a white top paired with a dark jacket, while Sofia, 31 rocked a gorgeous gown with a thigh-high slit.

Additionally, both stars appeared to be wearing coordinating rings on their wedding fingers, with Sofia sporting a diamond band, while Justin's seemed to be gold. Earlier this month, they sparked speculation about their status when they were photographed wearing bands on those fingers.

The twosome had been rumored to be dating since May 2020 but didn't make things Instagram official until New Year's Eve, with the This Is Us actor posting a black-and-white selfie that showed them cuddling.