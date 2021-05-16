Lisa Kudrow Is a Proud Mom at Her Son Julian's College Graduation

Watch : Jennifer Aniston & "Friends" Iconic Moments: E! News Rewind

Friends' star Lisa Kudrow couldn't be any more proud.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday, May 16, to mark a major milestone: her son Julian graduating from college. She shared a photo of herself with Julian at the University of Southern California commencement ceremony, along with the caption, "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls."

Julian, an actor and filmmaker, is Lisa's only child, who she shares with her husband Michael Stern. She was pregnant with Julian, 23, when she was filming Friends. The show wrote her pregnancy into the storyline in season four, with her character, Phoebe Buffay, offering to be a surrogate for her brother and sister-in-law. Friends fans in Lisa's comments section pointed out just how much Julian has grown since that time.

"Is this the little man you were pregnant with in friends? when you were having your brothers baby?" one wrote. "Gosh best line ever lmao."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also shared well wishes on Julian's big day, writing, "Congrats!!!!! Ahhhhhh." The Good Place star Darcy Carden added two yellow hearts.