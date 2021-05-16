Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her "Sugar Balls," a.k.a. Fiancé Wells Adams

Watch : Sarah Hyland Jokes About Lack of Wedding With Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams know how to do a birthday right.

On Saturday, May 16, the Modern Family star—who got engaged to the Bachelor Nation alum in July 2019—took to Instagram to share two pics of herself and Wells enjoying a picnic on a boat in honor of his 36th birthday. She captioned the post, "It's the love of my life's birthday!!!! Thank you for always dancing silly, singing loudly, laughing contagiously, and loving endlessly. I miss you more than words can say and, if it's possible, I love you even more than that."

She added, "Since we can't be together, I'd like for everyone to do a classic @wellsadams shimmy in celebration of you! To Pluto and Back Sugar Balls. Can't wait to finally marry you one day."

Friends gushed over the couple in the comments. Emily in Paris star Ashley Park wrote, "Cuties," while Pretty Little Liars alum Chloe Bridges added "Happy birthday @wellsadams !!"

Sarah and Wells, who began dating in 2017 after the actress caught the Bachelor in Paradise bartender's eye by posting about him on Twitter (yes, apparently that works!) were supposed to get married in August 2020. They postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic, but still commemorated the date on social media.