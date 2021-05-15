JLo & BenFriendsKARDASHIANSShop E!VideosPhotos

Amy Adams' Daughter Aviana Is All Grown Up in Rare Birthday Tribute Photo

Amy Adams' husband Darren Le Gallo shared a rare pic of their daughter Aviana for her 11th birthday. See his sweet tribute.

Meet Amy Adams' daughter!

On Saturday, May 16, the six-time Oscar nominee's husband, artist Darren Le Gallo, shared rare Instagram photos of their daughter and only child Aviana Olea Le Gallo in honor of her 11th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Aviana!!" he wrote. "I can't believe my girl is 11yrs old today!!! You are such an incredible human...I'm so very proud of you...Your spirit...Your heart...Your creativity...I adore you #grateful (the last pic is from today-one of her BDay wishes was to go to the Art Gallery that re-opened today in Ireland)."

Earlier this month, Amy began filming Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney's Enchanted, in Ireland.

In his post, Darren shared a close-up photo of Ariana, who has light eyes like her parents and wavy blonde hair. He also posted pics of the child walking on a pebbly beach and sitting on a bench and sketching inside an art gallery.

Amy and Darren have rarely shared photos of their little girl on social media since the Man of Steel actress gave birth to her in 2010. Aviana made her official public debut in 2017, appearing with her parents at a ceremony unveiling her mom's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Last June, Amy posted on Instagram a throwback photo of Darren and their daughter swinging on a swing set in honor of Father's Day, writing, "We are such lucky gals. Happy Father's Day. Love you. Love your spirit. #FunDad#It'sYou."

Amy Graves/Getty Images for Trigg Ison Fine Art/Instagram

He replied with kiss and heart emojis and wrote, "I'm the lucky one." Amy responded with a heart eyes emoji.

Instagram / Amy Adams

In 2016, Amy said on The Graham Norton Show that her daughter doesn't think of her as an actress. "She makes fun of me for it," she said. "Like when I FaceTime her, she's like, 'Oh my god, it's Amy Adams!' She's six, by the way."

Also in 2016, Amy told E! News that if Ariana wanted to embark on a career in Hollywood, she would support her. "I would encourage her to kind of find a great community to get involved with," she said. "Maybe I'd steer her towards theater and start there so she's got a good foundation of work ethic because it takes a lot of work."

