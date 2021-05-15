Henry Cavill Slams Critics as He Announces He Is "Very Happy in Love"

Watch : Henry Cavill's GF Natalie Viscuso Shares a Special Birthday Message!

Henry Cavill is taking a stand against social media users who are spreading negativity about the people he cares about.

The Justice League star shared an Instagram photo of himself with his new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, along with a lengthy caption condemning the haters.

"Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed," the actor began. "There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating', It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing."

He added, "We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most."