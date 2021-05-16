Inside the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Gift Bag

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Awards season isn't over yet, and neither are the swag bags!

If you're like us, we're not so patiently waiting for the MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday. And if we were a celebrity nominee, presenter or performer, we would be even more excited to receive this year's gift bag. The luxurious swag bag, curated by Backstage Creations, features some pretty rad items like a trip to Greece, self-massagers, stylish swimwear and beauty must-haves.But, you don't have to be a celeb in order to get your hands on the many innovative products included in this year's gift bag.

To help you live like a celeb, we've rounded up 10 items from the gift bag that you can shop right now.