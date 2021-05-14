Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Revisit Kobe's Legacy Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe & Gianna With Friend's Letter

Vanessa Bryant is looking back on husband Kobe Bryant's illustrious career as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame prepares to posthumously induct him.

Vanessa and two of their three surviving daughters, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 23 months, visited a special exhibit honoring the Lakers star on Friday, May 14. According to ESPN, the exhibit, located in Springfield, Mass., was largely designed by Vanessa, who worked with other companies to bring her vision together.

John Doleva, the president and CEO of the Hall of Fame, said in a press conference on Friday, "The family had a time to think about what they wanted to do... [It's] about Kobe's accomplishments but also about what Kobe was after he left the Lakers, after he left basketball."

Additionally, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated read a statement on Vanessa's behalf. She wrote, "Kobe is honored to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. I look forward to celebrating Kobe's legacy and offering my remarks at the enshrinement ceremony tomorrow. On behalf of our family, we appreciate the continuous love and support from fans all over the world."