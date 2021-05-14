JLo & BenFriendsKARDASHIANSShop E!VideosPhotos

NBC Reveals a Fall Schedule With No Comedies, But a Plan for Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season

NBC's schedule looks a little different this year. Find out when favorites like This Is Us and Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return for their final seasons and more.

The end of an era, or the beginning of a new one? 

For the first time in many decades, NBC has no comedies on its fall primetime schedule. Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor have all been renewed, but they won't be premiering until midseason, along with new comedies Grand Crew and American Auto. Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor will, however, be getting holiday specials. 

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, meanwhile, will premiere its final season right after the end of the Olympics in August. Its 10-episode run will conclude before the official start of the fall season, which contains no comedies whatsoever. 

Instead, the fall will be dominated by Dick Wolf procedurals. Wednesdays will continue to be fully set in the Windy City with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., and Thursdays will feature three hours of Law & Order, including SVU, a second season of Organized Crime, and new spinoff For the Defense

On Mondays, The Voice will be followed by new "what if" series Ordinary Joe, and on Tuesdays, The Voice will be followed by new series La Brea and a new season of New Amsterdam

The Blacklist and Dateline NBC then close out the week on Fridays.

The biggest news, besides the lack of NBC comedy for the first time most of our memories, is that we'll have to wait until midseason for the final run of This Is Us. NBC confirmed that the hit drama will be coming to an end, but we get to put that end off until 2022, which feels like a distant time we don't have to think about just yet. 

It also means, according to NBC, that the final season will be able to run uninterrupted, which will be a nice change from this past season of many hiatuses. 

NBC

While these announcements didn't contain any necessarily bad news, there is disappointment for anyone waiting on a few bubble shows. No decision has been made about Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls, Manifest, Debris, or Ellen's Game of Games

At least when it comes to Zoey's, creator Austin Winsberg is staying positive. 

"When we were pitching episodes 12 and 13 and talking about the season, no one said a word to me about, 'Hey, you should really wrap things up,'" he tells E! News. 

When no one at the network questioned what we'll just say is a mind-blowing ending to season two, Winsberg continued with his plans to set up a third season of his musical fantasy drama.

Hopefully, his instincts were correct! While we wait for more decisions to be made, keep up with all the shows whose fates we do know by scrolling down.

