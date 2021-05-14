This Summer's Trendiest Sips

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer is in sight, which calls for spending sunny days outside with friends and family. And the only thing that makes a warm summer day even better is a refreshing beverage! For those of you, who are looking to try something new and up your Instagram game at the same time, we've rounded up 10 drinks that you can enjoy sipping on for the summer months ahead.

Scroll below for our picks!