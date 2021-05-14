The MixtapE! Presents Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry and More New Music Musts

Watch : Celebrate Nicki Minaj's B-Day With Her First E! Interview: E! News Rewind

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Cheers to the weekend and Nicki Minaj's return.

The Queen of Rap had the Barbz in a frenzy all week long over her social media teases of something big to come, and she did not disappoint with the drop of three new singles—including one, "Seeing Green," featuring longtime collaborators Lil Wayne and Drake—alongside the streaming release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.

Of course, she's not the only one to deliver the goods on this mid-May day. From Olivia Rodrigo's latest to a pair of thrilling duets, there's plenty to go around. What follows are our picks for the best of the week's best.