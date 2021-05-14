Go Inside Big Sean's Jaw-Dropping Beverly Hills Mansion Featuring His Own Nightclub

"I should take you guys to the club" is not a typical phrase you would usually hear a homeowner say during a tour of their house—but for rapper Big Sean—it literally comes with the territory.
The "Play No Games" rapper treated Architectural Digest to a tour of his impressive home, courtesy of the magazine's Open Door YouTube series. The musician gave fans a glimpse of his spacious seven-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion, which, get this—includes his very own nightclub.
Big Sean purchased the home from the previous owner, lead guitarist Slash from rock band Guns N' Roses, in 2017, and decided to keep some of the quirky touches to his liking—which included the already-constructed party space. "I didn't really change the design of it," the 33-year-old songwriter shared. "It was kinda always like this."
And if you're wondering—not to worry, the club does include a stripper pole (he noted that its completely sanitized) and a disco ball. So, when Big Sean rapped that he was going to party like it's his last, he meant it.
In addition to the previously mentioned amenities, the Mediterranean-style estate also includes a music studio, a gym, a limestone saltwater swimming pool, heated spa and fireplace.
And if that's not enough—even the tiniest glimpse into the rapper's many closets will make you reconsider everything you've ever dreamt a closet should include, of which an enviable sneaker collection takes center stage.
As far as personal touches go, the "Mercy" musician even has a crystal collection, placed throughout various parts of the house, that could be considered museum-worthy in size. The star noted that he's into the "right stones and what they do and the functions of them all."
It's worth saying if you're looking to purchase the gorgeous property—for the cool price of $12.5 million, the nightclub and all other assets included could be yours since the rapper has placed his beloved home on the market back in February.