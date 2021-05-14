The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Rosie McClelland Is All Grown Up in Rare TV Interview

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Explains Why "Ellen" Is Coming to an End

Rosie McClelland from Sophia Grace & Rosie is all grown up!

The now-14-year-old YouTube star made a rare appearance on the TV show Today Extra on Australia's Channel Nine on Friday, May 14. More than 10 years, ago, she and her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee charmed audiences around the world in their TV debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. There, the British duo performed their viral YouTube cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass," with Sophia Grace, then 8, rapping and Rosie, then 5, dancing along.

"To be honest, I wasn't that nervous because I was only five years old, so the nerves didn't really get to me," Rosie told Today Extra. "Now, I realize how much of a big deal it was. I just remember I've actually been on The Ellen Show!"

Sophia Grace and Rosie's appearance also resulted in a highly emotional moment for both the girls and the audience: They got to meet Nicki herself in person.