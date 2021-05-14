Why Anna Faris Didn't Appear on Mom's Series Finale

Mom has ended its run with an emotional series finale, but one person who wasn't on hand to bid the show farewell was Anna Faris.

The actress, whose character, Christy, was written out of the popular CBS sitcom last year after season seven, had not made any appearances during this final eighth season. While the show has continued to succeed by focusing on Christy's mom, Bonnie (Allison Janney), some fans were still hoping Anna would at least make a cameo during the finale that aired Thursday, May 13.

After the show aired, showrunner Gemma Baker spoke with a number of media outlets to share insight into why the Scary Movie star wasn't involved as the show called it quits.

As Gemma explained to Deadline, the show's team opted not to reach out to Anna, given their sense that both the performer and character had already been given closure. For her part, Anna has not yet commented on social media about the finale.